Wednesday 17 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Shutterstock
# Advice
Holidaymakers advised to be cautious with travel adapters following recalls
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is currently working to have several adapters recalled.
5.0k
14
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S CONSUMER PROTECTION watchdog has advised holidaymakers to be cautious when using travel adapters, as some sold in Ireland have been found to be unsafe.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) tested a number of travel adapters sold on the Irish market and is currently working to have several products recalled.

The commission found three products to be unsafe: the G&BL multitravel adapter, sold in Harvey Norman, the Welly Enjoy IT universal travel adapter, sold on Amazon, and the Homesafe Universal USB travel adapter, sold by various retailers.

The three products were found to pose a risk of electric shock.

Holidaymakers using travel adapters should be aware that they are designed for short-term use only, with low energy consumption devices. They are not a replacement for a domestic socket, the CCPC said.

As such, consumers should not overload the adapters and should unplug them when they are not in use, as well as overnight or when the house is empty.

The CCPC also advised consumers to plug the appliance into the travel adapter first, before plugging the adapter into a socket.

Travel adapters should also only be used in the countries listed on the product or packaging.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
