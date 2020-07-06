Travel restrictions to remain in place until 20 July

THE CABINET HAS decided not to lift travel restrictions, including the 14-day quarantine advice, for people arriving from other countries.

The revised ‘green list’ procedures on what countries Ireland can strike ‘air bridge’ deals with was also signed off on by Cabinet today.

Instead of 9 July, the list will now be published on 20 July.

Earlier today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Colm Henry said anyone arriving into Ireland from a country with a high incidence of Covid-19 should be subject to mandatory quarantine, according to Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters following a Cabinet briefing today that the so-called green list won’t be published before 20 July and that the current advice is that people should avoid non-essential travel abroad.

He said Ireland needs to adopt a cautious approach to international travel given the “volatile” situation with Covid-19 in many countries. Martin specifically cited Spain and the UK in this regard.

“We need to keep the virus suppressed,” he said. “We don’t want any spike in numbers.”

The Taoiseach said that the countries that people would be permitted to go to and travel back from without restrictions would be closely monitored.

“Essentially what we’re saying here is countries that have the same disease status or similar would be on that list,” he said.

He said that the situation constantly changes and that countries who may have been on a green list two weeks ago could not be now.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that “we are already seeing an upsurge” in the proportion of cases of Covid-19 coming from international travel.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said there was a “broad range of countries” that are now in a targeted way reintroducing restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

“What we are going to do between now and the 20th of this month is put a green list together of countries we regard at a similar level of risk or less,” Coveney said.

For countries not on that green list, people who return from this places will still be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

When considering what countries may go on this green list, Coveney said the criteria will include new cases per 100,000 people (for Ireland, he said this figure was around four) and the reliability of tracing systems in these countries.

He added that passenger numbers through Dublin Airport has risen significantly and that it’s important people understand their obligations.

Public gatherings

At the same press conference, the Taoiseach addressed the issue of pubs and people congregating in large numbers at the weekend.

Images shared on social media of Dame Court in Dublin prompted criticism at the weekend, and Martin warned earlier today that the wider opening of pubs expected in Phase Four could be delayed if rules are flouted.

He said this evening that gardaí conducted a “comprehensive operation” over the weekend to visit pubs to ensure they were following the public health guidelines.

Over 4,500 premises were inspected and the majority were compliant, but he referenced the selling of alcohol for takeaway purposes leading to large gatherings of people.

“If this behaviour were to continue we’d have to address it,” the Taoiseach said. “Nothing can be guaranteed if this behaviour were to continue.”

With reporting from Sean Murray