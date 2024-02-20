UCD cycling club pay tribute to 'valued member' who died after collision in Dublin on Sunday

UCD’S CYCLING CLUB have paid tribute to John Walsh, who died after a collision with a car on the Malahide Road in Kinsealy, Dublin on Sunday.

The collision took place at 9.30am. John was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

University College Dublin’s cycling club paid tribute to its member last night on social media saying he was a “critical part” of the club and a “valued member”.

Advertisement

John, aged in his 40s, had been club captain during his time as a student in UCD and had maintained his love for the sport by continuing to race on behalf of the club well after his studies had finished.

The club said on Instagram: “We will deeply miss John who was always to be seen ripping up the corners of Mondello on a Tuesday night.”

It added in its tribute that John had taken out his licence to race on behalf of the club again this year. Pictures shared by the club show John on his bike and racing in a UCD jersey.

Gardaí are investigating the collision and have appealed for any witnesses, who may have been in the area between 9am and 9.30am on Sunday, to come forward to Coolock Garda Station in Dublin.

John is survived by his wife, three sons, his mother and father, three siblings, parents-in-law, three brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.