Advertisement
The club shared images of John cycling in his jersey on social media. Alamy Stock Photo
RIP

UCD cycling club pay tribute to 'valued member' who died after collision in Dublin on Sunday

John Walsh died from injuries he sustained after a collision with a car in Dublin on Sunday morning
0
4.6k
1 hour ago

UCD’S CYCLING CLUB have paid tribute to John Walsh, who died after a collision with a car on the Malahide Road in Kinsealy, Dublin on Sunday.

The collision took place at 9.30am. John was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

University College Dublin’s cycling club paid tribute to its member last night on social media saying he was a “critical part” of the club and a “valued member”.

John, aged in his 40s, had been club captain during his time as a student in UCD and had maintained his love for the sport by continuing to race on behalf of the club well after his studies had finished.

The club said on Instagram: “We will deeply miss John who was always to be seen ripping up the corners of Mondello on a Tuesday night.”

It added in its tribute that John had taken out his licence to race on behalf of the club again this year. Pictures shared by the club show John on his bike and racing in a UCD jersey.

Gardaí are investigating the collision and have appealed for any witnesses, who may have been in the area between 9am and 9.30am on Sunday, to come forward to Coolock Garda Station in Dublin.

John is survived by his wife, three sons, his mother and father, three siblings, parents-in-law, three brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags