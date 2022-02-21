#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tributes paid to music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards who has died aged 31

Tributes to Edwards flooded social media with many expressing their condolences to his mother.

By Press Association Monday 21 Feb 2022, 2:10 PM
11 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5689016
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IDRIS ELBA, SINGER Gabrielle and JLS star Oritse Williams have become the latest figures from the world of entertainment to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his death at the age of 31.

The entrepreneur helped launch the careers of acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J through his influential online platform, which he founded in 2006 as a YouTube channel.

Edwards was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

His manager told the PA news agency that Edwards died on Sunday morning.

Tributes to Edwards have flooded social media with many expressing their condolences to his mother, the Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards who finished fourth in the second series of the X Factor in 2005.

Edwards was a teenager when he launched the youth broadcasting and production film channel SBTV to upload clips he had recorded of his friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton, west London.

By 2014, he had amassed an estimated fortune of around £8 million and worked with the likes of Jessie J, Emeli Sande and Ed Sheeran.

Hollywood star Elba posted a black square on Instagram and wrote: “We lost one @jamaledwards You will be missed little brother.”

Gabrielle said it was “so heartbreaking to hear of Jamal Edwards passing, he was such an incredible young man, who was loved and will be missed by so many.

“Meeting him and doing my A64 was an honour, he was just so lovely. My heart goes out to his amazing Mum, his family and all who knew him.”

JLS singer Williams shared a photo of them together at a Prince’s Trust event, adding: “Both were cracking up saying I looked like Guile from Street Fighter.

“So many memories. You will be dearly missed my brotha. Rest easy.”

Rapper Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, praised Edwards for his kindness.

He said on Instagram: “I don’t know how you always had the positive energy you did, how you were always everywhere doing more and more to help others wherever possible.

“Neutral with no agenda, so, so kind and genuine, not one of the many ‘professionally nice’ people who switch it on and off, you shon bro.

“Thank you for everything, and may your family feel all the love we all have for you.”

