'A legend ... a great Dub': Party leaders pay tribute to Christy Dignam in the Dáil

POLITICIANS TOOK TIME at the start of Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil today to pay tribute to Aslan singer Christy Dignam, who died yesterday at his home in Dublin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Twitter last night that Dignam was a “musical legend and a true inspiration”.

“He battled cancer with courage and dignity. It’s a very sad day for Irish Music. May he Rest In Peace,” the Taoiseach said.

Varadkar added in the Dáil today that he wanted to express his sadness at the news of Dignam’s death.

“[He] was a legend, a real great Dub, and some who will be sorely missed in this city, across the country and by the wider music community.”

People Before Profit TD for Dublin South Central Bríd Smith said in the Dáil earlier today that her party “openly and publicly” wanted to send its sympathy to the Dignam family.

Smith said: “My experience of him was when he played in Ballyfermot in the 90s in the local venue – it used to be packed to the gills, full of young people who really got him and he really got them.”

Before I spoke on Equal pay for young workers I paid tribute to Christy Dignam; a artist who spoke for & understood young working class people, some years ago he had campaigned against homelessness with other artists. He will be desperately missed. #Aslan #ChristyDignam pic.twitter.com/zdnTxC7svH — Brid Smith TD (@bridsmithTD) June 14, 2023

“He understood young people in working class areas. He was of them. He was part of them and he fully expressed their experience in life,” Smith added.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also described Dignam as a “great Dub”.

“Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís, gan dabht,” the Sinn Féin leader added.

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik also expressed her sympathies to the Dignam family on behalf of her party.

“He will be greatly missed for his immense contribution to Irish music, Irish society, and Irish culture,” the Dublin Bay South TD said.

Uachtaráin Micheal D Higgins led tributes to the singer last night and spoke of the “great sadness” the nation will be feeling on hearing the news of his death.

Higgins said: “Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights, with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country.

“As a result, people in nearly every town in Ireland will have their own memories of seeing them play and will feel like they had a personal connection with Christy. Indeed, I will personally remember a typically memorable performance from Christy in Áras an Uachtaráin in 2016.”

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Christy Dignam https://t.co/H7VHqUKzzl pic.twitter.com/CabHWErESe — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) June 13, 2023

The President added: “Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced.

“It is hard to believe that he has left us.”

Dignam’s band, Aslan, said they were “beyond devastated” by the death of their lead singer.

“We are beyond devastated to have lost not just our band member, but our friend, Christy, that we have had so many many years of sharing our lives with,” the band said on Twitter yesterday evening.