Tributes paid to teenage girl who died yesterday following equestrian accident

HORSE SPORT IRELAND (HSI) has expressed its “deepest sympathies” to the family of the 15-year-old girl who died yesterday afternoon during an exercise event at an equestrian centre in Dublin.

Tiggy Hancock died at Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin after the accident at Greenogue Equestrian Centre at Tay Lane.

HSI said on their website that Tiggy was a “highly talented young athlete and a respected member of our Pony High Performance Eventing Programme.”

The sporting body said the teenager was a keen equestrian for many years and began competing in events in 2018.

“Following a run of impressive performances in 2019, she was selected to represent Ireland at the under 16 European Eventing Team Championships in Poland, where she and her team mates secured a team bronze medal,” the organisation said.

“Tiggy was well-liked among both junior and senior members of the Irish equestrian family and her passing will be mourned by all. The Hancock family are known throughout Ireland for their commitment to the equestrian community and those who know them will share in their grief.”

Joe Reynolds CEO of HSI spoke on RTÉ’s News at One programme this afternoon to pay tribute to the deceased teenager.

“She had a big career ahead of her. She was shaping up to that so well,” he said. “She was well liked by her peers, the trainers and everybody that interacted with her.”

HSI said that they have set up a designated support person to assist those affected. They also requested privacy for the family at this time.

Reynolds said that people have already availed of the counselling service and both parents and children have indicated they will avail of it in the future.