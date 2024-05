TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN has dropped disciplinary proceedings against the students who took part in recent protests, but the €200,000 fine against the Student Union remains.

TCD invoiced the SU for €214,285 after a series of demonstrations about fees and rent, as well as pro-Palestinian solidarity protests.

Trinity claimed the fee was related to losses accrued due to blocking access to the major Book of Kells tourist attraction on the campus.

Separately, it also initiated disciplinary action against a group of student leaders. Students at the university formed an encampment on the campus in protest against the fine as well as Trinity’s ties to Israel.

Following engagement with the protesters, the college said it would complete a divestment from investments in Israeli companies that have activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and appear on the UN Blacklist in this regard.

This process is expected to be completed by June.

The students dismantled the camp after Trinity said it would “endeavour” to divest in other Israeli companies, noting that its supplier list contains just one Israeli company which will remain until March 2025 for contractual reasons.

Students who had been called for disciplinary hearings today were informed the action had been dropped. However, the invoice to the students’ union remains outstanding.

TCDSU said the university wanted to engage in negotiations with the union about the fine. However, the union rejected this and has instructed Trinity that it does not intend to pay the fine.

It said that such a process “would have trapped the TCDSU in a permanently institutionalised form of engagement” in which the union would be liable for future protests.