CABINET HAS THIS morning signed off on a Bill to dismantle the ‘Triple Lock’ for Irish military involvement in operations abroad.

As it currently stands, Irish troops in groups of more than 12 cannot be deployed abroad without approval from Cabinet, the Dáil and a resolution from the United Nations’ Security Council. This three-step approval is known as the ‘Triple Lock’.

Under the draft plans approved by Cabinet today, a resolution from the UN Security Council will no longer be required and the number of Defence Force personnel that can be deployed without a Dáil resolution will increase from 12 to 50.

The Government argues that this removes the power of UN Security Council permanent members, such as Russia, to veto Ireland’s national sovereign decisions, while also “ensuring our continued compliance with the highest standards of international law”.

Speaking after Cabinet, Tánaiste Simon Harris said the Government does not believe that “Putin or other leaders should have a veto on whether our troops can be deployed. ”

He added: “We are living in a new era in Europe, in which Ireland also faces significant new security and defence challenges, and we must consider how best to respond.

“Ireland has a longstanding policy of military neutrality, meaning that we do not participate in military alliances or common or mutual defence arrangements.”

He stressed that the proposed amendments “in no way” affects Ireland’s policy of military neutrality.

“It will ensure we remain fully consistent with the principles of the UN Charter and international law,” Harris added.

On top of the Triple Lock changes, the Bill also includes draft proposals to amend provisions relating to the deployment of Defence Forces’ personnel in non-combatant evacuation operations.

It will now be sent for pre-legislative scrutiny.

Pushback

Members of the Opposition have strongly criticised the change.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said it is “entirely wrong” to dismantle the Triple Lock.

“We’re very conscious of the imperfections of the United Nations, and in particular, the concern around the Security Council operation.

“However, the UN, imperfect though it is, does represent an international legal order. It represents a rules-based order in international diplomacy.

“It represents our best chance at world peace and preserving democracy. And it’s not the time to be doing away with the requirement for UN mandate for our troops,” Bacik said.