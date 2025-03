THE UNITED STATES has launched “decisive” strikes on militant sites in Yemen, with the Trump administration said to be targeting Yemen’s ‘Houthi’ rebel group.

In a lengthy post to Trump’s own social media site, Truth Social, the US President said: “Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.”

Following the announcement, the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV said that strikes had hit Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

“An American-British aggression raided a residential neighbourhood in the Shuub district, north of the capital, Sanaa,” Al-Masirah said. There was no immediate comment from British authorities.

He accused the Iran-backed movement of threatening Red Sea shipping, saying that it has been over a year since a US flagged commercial vessel “safely sailed” through, and launched an attack on his predecessor Joe Biden, whose response to the issue during his time in office Trump branded “pathetically weak”.

“The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective,” Trump said.

“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!

“To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY!”

Claiming that he had received one of the largest mandates in presidential history, Trump warned Iran not to “threaten the American people” or him, as their president.

“If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Includes reporting by AFP

This is a breaking story with more to follow.