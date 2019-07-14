This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump tells liberal congresswomen to go fix the 'crime-infested places from which they came'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of wanting to “make America white again”.

By Associated Press Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 5:09 PM
31 minutes ago 4,750 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4724333
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP criticised a group of Democratic congresswomen of colour as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came”.

Trump’s tweets drew a sharp rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the president wants to “make America white again.” Republican Justin Amash of Michigan, a Trump critic who recently took steps to leave his party, called the remarks “racist and disgusting.”

Trump was almost certainly referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies. The others are Reps Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

Congress Immigration Rashida Tlaib wipes her eyes while testifying before the House Oversight Committee hearing on family separation and detention centres. Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

With his remarks, Trump again inserted himself into a rift between Pelosi and the liberal congresswomen, after offering an unsolicited defense of the Democratic speaker days earlier. Pelosi has reportedly been seeking to minimize Ocasio-Cortez’s influence in recent days, prompting Ocasio-Cortez to accuse Pelosi of trying to marginalise women of colour.

“She is not a racist,” Trump said on Friday.

But today, Trump’s tone changed.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” he said in tweets.

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.

He added: “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was born in the Bronx, New York, and raised in suburban Westchester County.

Pressley, the first black woman elected to the House from Massachusetts, was born in Cincinnati.

Omar, the first Somali native elected to Congress and one of its first Muslim women, was born in Somalia but spent much of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp as civil war tore apart her home country. She immigrated to the United States at age 12, teaching herself English by watching American TV and eventually settling with her family in Minneapolis. Tlaib was born in Detroit.

