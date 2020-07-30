This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
Watch: First look at Brendan Gleeson as Trump in new TV series

The miniseries will first air on US network Showtime on 27 September

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 9:40 AM
1 hour ago 25,027 Views 48 Comments
Image: Showtime
Image: Showtime

THE FIRST LOOK at a new miniseries on US President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey has been released this morning.

Starring Brendan Gleeson as Trump, with Jeff Daniels stepping in to play Comey, the two-part series will tackle the 2016 election and the immediate aftermath.

The Comey Rule will be adapted from A Higher Loyalty, the autobiography of Comey which was released after he was fired as FBI director by Trump.

The miniseries will explore events from Comey’s book, delving into the 2016 election and its aftermath. Both Hillary Clinton’s email probe and Trump’s Russia investigation will feature in the programme.

The miniseries will begin airing on 27 September, with the second part to follow the next day.

Tweet by @Showtime Source: Showtime/Twitter

Director Billy Ray, who previously worked on films like Captain Phillips and Richard Jewell, spoke to Vanity Fair about creating the miniseries.

According to Ray, Gleeson had originally turned down the part of Trump when he was first approached by Ray. 

“There’s just no reason to invite the kind of grief that he’s about to catch. And in fact, he actually turned the part down the first time we offered it to him for exactly that reason.”

Comey_Daniels Jeff Daniels will star as former FBI Director James Comey Source: Showtime

The miniseries will also star Holly Hunter as deputy Attorney General, Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, the deputy director of the FBI and Jennifer Ehle as Comey’s wife Patrice.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

