THE WORLD OF US politics has evolved dramatically over the past few weeks.

The latest curveball was Joe Biden deciding to not run in November’s election, instead endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris, to run for the Democrats.

It was a battle pitched as Biden vs Trump for so long – so now what? How will Trump and the Republican party respond?

Larry Donnelly, a law lecturer at the University of Galway and columnist with The Journal, joins Laura Byrne on this week’s episode to examine what the next steps could be.

Advertisement

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was brought to you by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.