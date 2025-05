US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said in an interview that he is not seriously considering running for a third White House term, despite previous comments that suggested otherwise.

The US constitution mandates that a president can serve only two terms, and Trump’s previous remarks that suggested he wanted to find a workaround have stirred up anxieties in the States.

In an interview due to air later today on NBC, Trump will say that he wants to “turn over” the presidency to someone else after “four great year”, “ideally” a Republican.

“This is not something I’m looking to do,” he told NBC News “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, according to released excerpts.

“I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.”

However, as recently as March, Trump said he was “not joking” about trying to serve a third term.

“There are methods which you could do it,” he said in a previous interview.

The 22nd Amendment to the US constitution says that “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice”.

It was added in 1951 after Franklin D Roosevelt was elected as president four times consecutively.

Trump is now more than 100 days into his second term as US president after his inauguration in January.

Yesterday, he posted a fake, AI-generated image of himself that depicted him wearing the regalia of a Pope.

After Pope Francis died on 21 April at the age of 88 and Trump was asked who he would like to see succeed the late pontiff, he joked, “I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice… No, I don’t know, I have no preference.”

Additional reporting by AFP and Press Association