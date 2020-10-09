Trump claims his Covid-19 treatment led to a cure as he gears up to hold campaign rally

Source: PA Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his Covid-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

President Trump’s campaign team says the event will take place at 7pm in Sanford.

Trump gave a marathon interview today to right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh in which he said the experimental Regeneron antibody cocktail that he took as part of therapeutic treatment was “a cure.”

It’s “a total game changer” and “better than a vaccine,” he said.

In fact, there is no cure and still no approved vaccine for the coronavirus.

Trump repeatedly asserted that he feels fine and he has been backed up by statements from the presidential physician, Sean Conley.

But in his Limbaugh interview, Trump suggested for the first time that he had been close to death, had it not been for the therapeutic drugs.

“I’m talking to you today because of it. I could have been a bad victim,” he said, referring to friends of his who had died from Covid-19.

Trump said that doctors told him afterward, “you were going into a very bad phase.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“You know what that means,” said the president.

TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

The rally will be President Trump’s first since he tested positive for coronavirus on October 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the November 3 election.

President Trump’s doctor, Sean P Conley, said in a memo on Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that he would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.