#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Trump claims his Covid-19 treatment led to a cure as he gears up to hold campaign rally

The rally will be President Trump’s first since he tested positive for coronavirus on October 1.

By Press Association Friday 9 Oct 2020, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 15,955 Views 47 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229377

2.55925767 Source: PA Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his Covid-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

President Trump’s campaign team says the event will take place at 7pm in Sanford.

Trump gave a marathon interview today to right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh in which he said the experimental Regeneron antibody cocktail that he took as part of therapeutic treatment was “a cure.”

It’s “a total game changer” and “better than a vaccine,” he said.

In fact, there is no cure and still no approved vaccine for the coronavirus.

Trump repeatedly asserted that he feels fine and he has been backed up by statements from the presidential physician, Sean Conley.

But in his Limbaugh interview, Trump suggested for the first time that he had been close to death, had it not been for the therapeutic drugs.

“I’m talking to you today because of it. I could have been a bad victim,” he said, referring to friends of his who had died from Covid-19.

Trump said that doctors told him afterward, “you were going into a very bad phase.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“You know what that means,” said the president.

The rally will be President Trump’s first since he tested positive for coronavirus on October 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the November 3 election.

President Trump’s doctor, Sean P Conley, said in a memo on Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that he would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (47)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie