#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Advertisement

Tusla confirms 'unapproved email' about registering for vaccines sent to staff who were not eligible

The agency said it has conducted checks in other regions and this appears to be an isolated incident.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 7:16 PM
28 minutes ago 3,831 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5404181
Image: Marc O'Sullivan/HSE
Image: Marc O'Sullivan/HSE

A SMALL NUMBER of employees at the child and family agency Tusla may have been vaccinated out of sequence after receiving an ‘unapproved email’ from a manager last month telling them to register. 

The agency has said these members of staff are normally based in frontline healthcare facilities but are now primarily working remotely and should not have been categorised as frontline healthcare workers.

Tusla said it has conducted other checks in regions across the country and believes this is an isolated incident.

The potential out-of-sequence vaccination of some of the agency’s staff was first reported by The Ditch

Tusla has now confirmed to The Journal that it has investigated the reports and identified 10 members of staff who received this email from a manager. It is not clear whether all of these staff have received a vaccine. 

In February this year, the HSE issued guidelines referencing Tusla child protection and other Tusla frontline public-facing staff as essential frontline healthcare workers, included in the prioritisation under ‘categories 2a-2g’.

Tusla said a significant number of them remained based in HSE facilities across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The February guidelines were communicated to all Tusla service directors, area managers and Section 56 funded agencies, with details on the process for prioritisation and registration of these staff on the HSE vaccination portal.

“It clearly articulated that any staff members attending for vaccination would be required by the HSE to present with photo ID and acceptable credentials,” Tusla said in a statement.

“Separately, local HSE Community Healthcare Organisations requested details from Tusla area managers of staff to be prioritised for vaccination in their regions. This information was provided to the local Community Healthcare Organisations in line with categorisation referenced in the National HSE Guidance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The HSE then offered vaccination appointments to Tusla staff. Tusla had no direct role in the scheduling of vaccinations for staff.”

Tusla said the issue was brought to its attention in a media query and it has today established that “one unapproved email was sent to approximately ten staff members advising them to register in category 2g, as that was understood to be the appropriate category.

On review, whilst these staff would in normal circumstances be located in frontline healthcare facilities and are therefore encompassed by category 2g as defined by the HSE ‘working in a healthcare facility with the potential to meet patients/service users, who are not captured in 2a – 2f’, these staff are primarily working remotely at this time and should not have been categorised as 2g.

“We have conducted other checks in regions across the country and at this time this appears to be an isolated incident.”

The agency said it does not have a system in place to track the vaccination status of staff and as it has no direct role in scheduling vaccinations, “cannot be fully assured that all Tusla or Section 56 employees were vaccinated in accordance with the guidance provided.”

It said it had made “every effort” to clearly communicate the prioritisation of vaccines at the time was in line with the HSE sequencing and for frontline staff only.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie