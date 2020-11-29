#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 29 November 2020
Two men (20s) arrested after €140,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

The seizure was made after gardaí stopped a vehicle in Clondalkin yesterday evening.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 11:16 AM
13 minutes ago 979 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5282578
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

TWO MEN IN their 20s have been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin.

The seizure was made after gardaí stopped a vehicle in Clondalkin at around 5pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí detected a smell of cannabis from the vehicle after it was stopped, and a search of the vehicle led to the discover of €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

A follow up search resulted at a premises in the Ballyfermot area resulted in the seizure of a further €40,000 cannabis and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

The two men were arrested and are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin garda station.

A garda spokesman said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

