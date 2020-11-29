Two men (20s) arrested after €140,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

TWO MEN IN their 20s have been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin.
The seizure was made after gardaí stopped a vehicle in Clondalkin at around 5pm yesterday evening.
Gardaí detected a smell of cannabis from the vehicle after it was stopped, and a search of the vehicle led to the discover of €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb.
A follow up search resulted at a premises in the Ballyfermot area resulted in the seizure of a further €40,000 cannabis and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.
The two men were arrested and are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin garda station.
A garda spokesman said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.
