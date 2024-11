TWO MEN HAVE died after a car crash near Castlefin in Co Donegal overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which happened on the N15 at Liscooley near Castlefinn at around 10pm last night.

Two people in one of the cars – both men in their 30s – were fatally injured.

A woman and a man in the other car, both in their 70s, were taken to Letterkenny Hospital with serious injuries.

A second woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.