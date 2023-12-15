Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Road closure signs on the N54 outside Clones on 1 August
Monaghan

Two men arrested in connection with crash that killed two teenagers before debs ball in July

The collision happened on the N54 road in Legnakelly, Monaghan on 31 July.
41 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the collision in which two teenage girls died in Co Monaghan on the evening of 31 July. 

The collision happened on the N54 road in Legnakelly, Monaghan.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17 years old, who were passengers in the car, were fatally injured. 

Some of the individuals involved in the crash were travelling to a debs.

Another teenager, an 18-year-old female, was injured in the collision and was hospitalised in critical condition. 

An 18-year-old male was also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver of the car, a man aged 60, was hospitalised in critical condition. 

It is understood that all five involved in the crash were travelling in the same vehicle.

Two men, aged in their 60s and 40s, were arrested this morning by gardaí investigating the fatal collision. 

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Co Monghan. 

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

