Two men arrested in connection with Kildare shop robbery

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a robbery of a shop in Kildare yesterday morning.

Two men – one of whom was reported to be armed with a knife – entered a shop in Nurney at approximately 11am and threatened staff.

The men then fled the scene with a sum of cash and a quantity of tobacco, Gardaí said.

Following enquiries, two men were located nearby and arrested. Some of the cash and tobacco taken from the shop was also recovered.

The two men, aged in their early 30s, were detained at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been charged in connection with this robbery and are appearing before Naas District Court today.