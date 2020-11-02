#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare shop robbery

The incident occurred at 11am yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 2 Nov 2020, 12:15 PM
9 minutes ago 1,108 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252209
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a robbery of a shop in Kildare yesterday morning. 

Two men – one of whom was reported to be armed with a knife – entered a shop in Nurney at approximately 11am and threatened staff.

The men then fled the scene with a sum of cash and a quantity of tobacco, Gardaí said. 

Following enquiries, two men were located nearby and arrested. Some of the cash and tobacco taken from the shop was also recovered.

The two men, aged in their early 30s, were detained at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been charged in connection with this robbery and are appearing before Naas District Court today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie