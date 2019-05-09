This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested in Fermanagh and Tyrone in relation to ATM thefts

Both men remain in custody.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 9 May 2019, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,775 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4627584
Image: Shutterstock/BogdanHoda
Image: Shutterstock/BogdanHoda

TWO MEN have been arrested in connection with the thefts of ATMs in Northern Ireland. 

Earlier today, the PSNI said that detectives investigating ATM thefts in Fermanagh and Tyrone arrested two men aged 29 and 31. 

“Today we conducted five searches in the Omagh area in relation to the theft of ATM machines in Fermanagh and Tyrone between December 2018 and March 2019,” Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said.

During the operation police recovered a digger worth £60,000 (€69,000) which was stolen in the Dungannon area in Co Tyrone last Friday.

Both men remain in custody.

There have been multiple thefts of ATMs in the North and in the Republic over the past four months, with gardaí and the PSNI struggling to address the incidents. 

Last month, gardaí and PSNI issued separate appeals owners of heavy machinery to keep the vehicles as secure as possible in a bid to prevent more ATM thefts.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie