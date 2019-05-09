Two men arrested in Fermanagh and Tyrone in relation to ATM thefts

TWO MEN have been arrested in connection with the thefts of ATMs in Northern Ireland.

Earlier today, the PSNI said that detectives investigating ATM thefts in Fermanagh and Tyrone arrested two men aged 29 and 31.

“Today we conducted five searches in the Omagh area in relation to the theft of ATM machines in Fermanagh and Tyrone between December 2018 and March 2019,” Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said.

During the operation police recovered a digger worth £60,000 (€69,000) which was stolen in the Dungannon area in Co Tyrone last Friday.

Both men remain in custody.

There have been multiple thefts of ATMs in the North and in the Republic over the past four months, with gardaí and the PSNI struggling to address the incidents.

Last month, gardaí and PSNI issued separate appeals owners of heavy machinery to keep the vehicles as secure as possible in a bid to prevent more ATM thefts.



