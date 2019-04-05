Two men arrested following €50k cannabis seizure in Limerick

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested two men following the seizure of cannabis with the estimated street value of €50,000.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups in Limerick, a search was carried out on two houses by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Revenue and the Limerick garda drug unit.

During the course of today’s search, two packages which contained 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis were seized by customs officers.

The cannabis is believed to have an estimated street value of €50,000, subject to analysis.

The two men, aged 47 and 58, were arrested at the scene are currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.