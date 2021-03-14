Two men charged after three Garda members assaulted during incident at Donegal property

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after three members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted during an incident at a property in Co Donegal.

Gardaí attended a report of potential breaches of public health regulations at a rented domestic property in Milford at approximately 12pm.

Gardaí engaged with those present, using the 4Es approach (engage, explain, encourage and enforce) in support of the public health regulations.

During the course of engagement with those present at the property, three members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted.

Two Garda members were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A third Garda member was treated at the scene for their injuries.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Milford Garda Station and have since been charged.

They are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on 29 March.

A third male, aged in his late teens, was arrested during the incident for public order offences. He has since been released without charge pending consideration for the adult caution scheme.

A small quantity of cocaine was seized during the incident.

A number of fixed penalty notices for breaches of public health regulations will be issued in due course.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.