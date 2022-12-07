Two men arrested over Newry murder

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by PSNI detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry, Co Down.

58-year-old Mark Lovell was shot a number of times at close range while inside his car, close to his home in Ardcarn Park, Newry at around 6pm on Thursday, 1 December.

Advertisement

The arrests follow searches of properties in the Newry area this morning.

The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

Detectives have again appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Yesterday, a £20,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers for information in relation to the incident.