Thursday 8 July 2021
Two million people in Ireland now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – Taoiseach

70% of adults have received at least one jab, Micheál Martin has revealed.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 9:30 AM
Micheál Martin announced the milestone on Twitter.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has announced that two million people in Ireland are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Taoiseach revealed that the milestone had been passed in a tweet this morning, adding that 70% of adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Brilliant effort by all the HSE staff and volunteers involved in our rollout,” Martin said.

The milestone means that around 52% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

The Taoiseach’s figures were confirmed when the HSE’s vaccine dashboard was updated with the most recent figures this morning. Those stats, from 7 July, show that over 4.5 million vaccination doses have been administered in total.

The figures report that a total of 1,992,827 people are fully vaccinated after receiving either two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna or one-dose of the Janssen jab.

The total doses administered by type is as follows:

  • Pfizer – 3 million (65.9%)
  • AstraZeneca – 1.07 million (23.4%)
  • Moderna – 413,000 (9.1%)
  • Janssen – 72,000 (1.6%)

The HSE’s vaccine portal is currently allowing people aged 30-34 to register for mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) jabs.

People aged 18-34 can also receive the single-dose Janssen vaccine from a pharmacy, subject to supply.

Starting from next Monday, people in this age bracket will be able to register for AstraZeneca or Janssen shots through the vaccine portal.

Registration for mRNA vaccines for 18 to 29-year-olds will open at a later date, and if someone receives a Janssen or AstraZeneca jab before that, they will not receive an mRNA vaccine when it becomes available.

Yesterday, public health officials announced 581 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. The latest figures show that a total of 60 people are in hospital with the illness, and 17 are in intensive care units.

581 was the highest daily number of new cases confirmed in over two months.

