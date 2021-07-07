Coronavirus: 581 new cases confirmed in Ireland, highest count in two months

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 581 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 60 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 17 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, there were 397 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, 54 people in hospital, and 16 in ICU.

581 is the highest daily number of cases confirmed in over two months.

Previously, there were 617 cases confirmed on 22 April.

In a statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that Ireland is “continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19, and so, it is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18″.

“The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive,” he said.

“If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test.”