Two new rollercoasters for Emerald Park due to open next Spring

TWO NEW ROLLERCOASTERS are set to open next spring in Co Meath’s Emerald Park.

A 3D model of the new rollercoasters have been released today, as well as plans for a new themed area in the park.

The two rollercoasters, which have yet to be named, will be engineered and designed by Dutch manufacturing company Vekoma.

Vekoma is also a major supplier for The Walt Disney Company.

The larger rollercoaster is known as a “Suspended Thrill Coaster”, which has five upside down experiences on the ride and top speeds of 90km/h.

The second rollercoaster is known as a “Family Boomerang” and offers a more “family-friendly experience”, with speeds of 60km/h.

As part of the €22 million investment, a new Celtic themed area covering 6.5 acres has also been announced.

“Tír na nÓg” will include new food outlets, retail spaces and is described as an “immersive area” that will “nod to Celtic mythology throughout”.

Dutch theming company Jora Vision has been enlisted to lead the design.

General manager Charles Coyle said: ““I am delighted to announce that the new land expansion at Emerald Park will be called ‘Tír na nÓg’, named after the enchanted otherworld of myth and legend.

“We are hoping to open the area and the two rollercoasters to the public in Spring 2024.

“This will mark the first fully themed and immersive land at the park and is sure to excite both thrill seekers and family alike.”