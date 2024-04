TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following the seizure of around €125,000 worth of drugs used to control anxiety and panic disorders.

The drugs were seized during an intelligence-led multi-agency operation in Tipperary town yesterday.

Revenue officers seized approximately 62,500 of suspected Alprazolam and Clonazepam tablets, used to control anxiety and panic disorders, with an estimated street value of €125,000.

A man, aged in his 40s, and a woman, aged in her 30s, have been arrested. They are are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in Co Tipperary.

The operation involved Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.