TWO PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a serious collision on the M9 at Kilkenny this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene at Junction 9, Kilkenny South.

Two people involved in the collision have been taken to Waterford University Hospital. Their injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Advertisement

The M9 is closed between Junction 8 and Junction 9 southbound with diversions in effect.

Gardaí are working to clear the crash site.

This incident comes following two fatalities on Irish roads since yesterday.

A man, aged in his 20s, died following a two-car collision in Co Kerry last night and another man, also aged in his 20s, died following a crash between a car and a lorry in Cork this morning.