Monday 27 March 2023
# Limerick
Two men in critical condition after stabbings in Limerick
A man in his 20s and a man in his 40s were found with stab wounds in Thomondgate in the early hours of this morning.
8 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following serious assaults that left two men in critical condition in the Thomondgate area of Limerick during the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 2.35am this morning when a man in his 20s was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a residence on New Road in Thomondgate.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

Following enquiries by investigating Gardaí, a second man, aged in his 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a nearby residence on Cross Road, Thomondgate.

This man was also taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

Both residences have been preserved for a technical examination by investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of New Road and Cross Road, Thomondgate this morning between the hours of 2.00am and 3.00am, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
