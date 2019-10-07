This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-thirds of drug drivers test positive for cannabis at roadside tests

Cocaine was the second main illicit drug detected in tests.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 7 Oct 2019, 11:54 AM
21 minutes ago 1,484 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4840292
Breath and drug roadside test.
Image: Sam Boal
Breath and drug roadside test.
Breath and drug roadside test.
Image: Sam Boal

MORE THAN TWO-thirds of drivers who tested positive at a roadside drug test in the past two years showed a positive test for cannabis. 

According to figures released today by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), 68% of drivers who tested for drugs at a roadside drug test between April 2017 and July 2019 tested positive for cannabis.

Cocaine closely followed as the main illicit drug detected, with 37% of samples testing positive for the drug. 

Chief Executive of the RSA Moyagh Murdock said the analyses released today were concerning and showed a “clearer understanding” of the prevalence of drug driving in Ireland.

“We will continue to educate drivers on the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and work closely with the gardaí to support their enforcement activity,” Murdock said. 

“But we will do more to examine the factors around drug driving and examine international best practice to find interventions that can be applied here to tackle drug driving.”

An analysis of the toxicology results of 310 drivers and motorcyclists killed between 2013 and 2016 showed that 11% had a positive result for at least one benzodiazepine, 8% showed positive for cocaine and 7% showed positive results for cannabis, according to preliminary results from the RSA, Health Research Board (HRB) and Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS).

86% of driver fatalities who tested positive for at least one drug category were male and just over half were aged 25-44.

Alcohol remains the most frequently detected drug in blood and urine samples. 

Director of the MBRS Denis A Cusack said that there should be an increase in the drug testing of drivers at garda stations.

He added that the presence of prescription and over-the-counter drugs in a person’s system is not necessarily a problem, only when it causes impairment. 

“Drivers with medical conditions should continue to take their prescribed medications in accordance with healthcare advice and medical fitness-to-drive guidelines. If you experience impairment speak to your GP or pharmacist,” said Cusack.  

These figures were released today at the RSA’s annual academic lecture as the organisation starts its Irish Road Safety Week which will be focused on drug driving. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie