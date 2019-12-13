This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 13 December, 2019
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 13 Dec 2019, 5:01 PM
Image: Shutterstock
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GETTING IT DONE: Boris Johnson has completed the final formality of his resounding General Election victory – an audience with the Queen to be confirmed as Prime Minister.

2. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes “a mighty” new economic partnership can be negotiated between the UK and the EU following the outcome of the British general election.

3. #WHITE WATER RAFTING: Councillors are set to vote on whether they should rescind support for the white-water rafting course in the centre of Dublin, next month. 

4. #ASSAULT: Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged in relation to an assault. 

5. #FAI: Sports Minister Shane Ross today said that he and Brendan Griffin will meet with the FAI to discuss the future of the troubled sports body. 

