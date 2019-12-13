The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GETTING IT DONE: Boris Johnson has completed the final formality of his resounding General Election victory – an audience with the Queen to be confirmed as Prime Minister.

2. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes “a mighty” new economic partnership can be negotiated between the UK and the EU following the outcome of the British general election.

3. #WHITE WATER RAFTING: Councillors are set to vote on whether they should rescind support for the white-water rafting course in the centre of Dublin, next month.

4. #ASSAULT: Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged in relation to an assault.

5. #FAI: Sports Minister Shane Ross today said that he and Brendan Griffin will meet with the FAI to discuss the future of the troubled sports body.