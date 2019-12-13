Coveney congratulates Johnson, turns focus to Northern Ireland

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Conservatives securing a large majority in the UK general election.

Coveney, who has been a central player in the Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU, is among the first Irish government officials to react to the result.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his victory in the UK General Election.

“The Irish government and my department now stand ready to seize the momentum and focus on getting Stormont up and running for all the people and parties in Northern Ireland,” Coveney said in a brief statement.

Helen McEntee, Minister for European Affairs, said the result brings “certainty” about Brexit. She said the government will now focus on the next phase of the trade negotiations, as well as restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

She told Morning Ireland the election’s outcome is “very decisive” and the government will now work with Johnson to strengthen Ireland’s relationship with the UK.

McEntee said that the Brexit deal agreed between the EU and the British government had already secured Ireland’s main interests in protecting the Good Friday agreement and preventing a hard border.

This was the junior minister’s reaction as last night’s exit poll indicated a large victory for the Tories:

European Council President Charles Michel also congratulated Johnson.

“We expect a vote on the withdrawal agreement as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the EU is “ready for the next phase” and “will negotiate a future trade deal which ensures a true level playing field”.