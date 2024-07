THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE in the United Kingdom looks a lot different this morning.

Labour has achieved a massive majority in a snap general election. The Conservatives, the dominant force in the union’s politics for more than a decade, suffered a bruising defeat, with other smaller parties seeing gains.

The result was widely predicted, but it did throw up some major political shocks across the whole region with Conservative heavy hitters like Jacob Rees Mogg and Penny Mordaunt losing their seats.

Dominic McGrath, UK correspondent with the Business Post, joins Laura Byrne on this week’s episode of The Explainer to examine the next steps. What does this mean for Britain after years of political instability? Can Labour turn the UK around in a time of many challenges both at home and abroad? And who exactly is Keir Starmer?

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was brought to you by senior producer Nicky Ryan and presenter Laura Byrne.