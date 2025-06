THE EU AND UK have finally struck a post-Brexit deal on the status of the territory of Gibraltar, which is located on the Iberian peninsula south of Spain but is controlled by the UK.

The deal, which has taken five years since UK left the EU, should ease the flow of people and goods over the Gibraltar-Spain border.

When the UK left the EU in 2020, the relationship between Gibraltar – historically an important military base for Britain due to its position at the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea — and the EU remained unresolved.

Talks between the UK, Spain, EU and Gibraltar on a deal had made halting progress during several rounds of negotiations under the UK’s previous Conservative government but the arrival of Labour last summer gave new impetus.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said it was “a truly historic milestone for the European Union, including Spain, as well as for the United Kingdom and Gibraltar”.

“This agreement benefits everyone and will bring legal certainty and confidence to the people and businesses across the region,” he said during a news conference in Brussels.

He said he was “absolutely convinced” it would be ratified by the parties because “it’s a good agreement”.

In a statement, the four parties said the agreement would create a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain, with no physical barriers or checks between the territory and the border town of La Linea.

People arriving in the territory by air or sea would undergo dual border checks at Gibraltar port and airport, to be carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials.

“Spanish officials will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of the Schengen Area,” said a UK statement, which likened the arrangement to the system at London’s St Pancras station, where French police carry out border checks for passengers bound for the EU.

“Immigration and law and order in Gibraltar will remain the exclusive responsibility of Gibraltar’s authorities,” said the statement from Britain’s foreign office.

“Today’s breakthrough delivers a practical solution after years of uncertainty,” British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement.

The agreement “protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar’s economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again”, he said.

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo said he was “delighted” about the agreement that will bring “legal certainty to the people of Gibraltar, its businesses and to those across the region who rely on stability at the frontier”.

The deal, he said, “will protect future generations of British Gibraltarians and does not in any way affect our British sovereignty”.

Today, with @DavidLammy and @SDoughtyMP we held a Cabinet meeting in No6 Convent Place to agree final parameters for negotiation. We will now travel to Brussels to meet @MarosSefcovic and @jmalbares. It's time to try to finalise arrangements for lasting, stable relationship… pic.twitter.com/YojYmRi0cu — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) June 11, 2025

Around 15,000 people — over half of Gibraltar’s workforce, according to the UK — cross the land border between Spain and Gibraltar every day.

Britain and Spain have disputed control of the tiny territory since it was ceded to Britain in the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht.

