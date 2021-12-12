#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 12 December 2021
UK's Covid Alert Level increased to Level 4 due to rapid rise in Omicron cases

Level 4 means the epidemic is “in general circulation, transmission is high and direct Covid-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising”.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 5:30 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE UK’S COVID Alert Level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4 “in light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases”, the four UK chief medical officers said in a joint statement.

Increasing the UK Covid Alert level to Level 4 means the epidemic is “in general circulation, transmission is high and direct Covid-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising”, according to Government guidance.

In the statement, the chief medical officers and the NHS England national medical director said the emergence of Omicron “adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services”.

The statement said: “Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced.

“Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly.”

They added: “The NHS is currently under pressure mainly driven by non-Covid pressures. With a variant spreading with increased transmissibility and reduced vaccine effectiveness, we are likely to see this pressure rise soon. It is extremely important that if you are eligible, you get your Covid vaccination now – whether this be your first, second or booster dose.

“People should continue take sensible precautions including ventilating rooms, using face coverings, testing regularly and isolating when symptomatic.”

The Government said, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 48,854 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

It also said a further 52 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 171,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on Sunday night in a recorded statement to provide an update on booster vaccines, Downing Street said.

Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

