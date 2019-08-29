This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish-based Brits to hold protest against Brexit at Dublin embassy

Brits Not Out are holding the demonstration on Merrion Road at 6pm on Tuesday.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 4:14 PM
40 minutes ago 2,934 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4787578

IRISH-BASED BRITISH people are planning to hold a protest against Brexit and the suspension of the UK parliament at the British Embassy in Dublin on Tuesday.

The demonstration, which will kick off at the embassy on Merrion Road at 6pm, is organised by a newly formed campaign called ‘Brits Not Out’.

It is scheduled to coincide with the end of the House of Commons’ summer recess.

stop-the-coup-protests-london A protest against the suspension of the UK parliament in Westminster. Source: Lexie Harrison-Cripps

The group is made up of British people living in Ireland and their supporters. It was formed today in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks in September and October.

Brits Not Out says the suspension is an effort to force through a no-deal Brexit.

“We are calling on the many British nationals who have made their lives in Ireland to join our protest against this outrageous and undemocratic act,” spokesperson Grace Williams said.

We care deeply about British democracy and the negative impact that Brexit – especially a hard Brexit – will have on our families, friends and communities in the UK. And we care equally about the threat that Brexit poses to jobs, peace and prosperity on this island, where we’ve been welcomed and where are now living our lives.

“We’ve organised this protest to give Brits in Ireland, and their Irish friends and supporters, the opportunity to add their voices to the outpouring of protest that’s been manifest in the UK since yesterday’s prorogation announcement,” she added.

Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament sparked protests across the UK. A legal challenge to the prorogation has already received more than a million signatures from people opposed to the move.

Johnson says there will still be “ample” time to debate Brexit despite the five-week suspension.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie