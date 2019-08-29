Irish-based Brits to hold protest against Brexit at Dublin embassy

IRISH-BASED BRITISH people are planning to hold a protest against Brexit and the suspension of the UK parliament at the British Embassy in Dublin on Tuesday.

The demonstration, which will kick off at the embassy on Merrion Road at 6pm, is organised by a newly formed campaign called ‘Brits Not Out’.

It is scheduled to coincide with the end of the House of Commons’ summer recess.

A protest against the suspension of the UK parliament in Westminster. Source: Lexie Harrison-Cripps

The group is made up of British people living in Ireland and their supporters. It was formed today in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks in September and October.

Brits Not Out says the suspension is an effort to force through a no-deal Brexit.

“We are calling on the many British nationals who have made their lives in Ireland to join our protest against this outrageous and undemocratic act,” spokesperson Grace Williams said.

We care deeply about British democracy and the negative impact that Brexit – especially a hard Brexit – will have on our families, friends and communities in the UK. And we care equally about the threat that Brexit poses to jobs, peace and prosperity on this island, where we’ve been welcomed and where are now living our lives.

“We’ve organised this protest to give Brits in Ireland, and their Irish friends and supporters, the opportunity to add their voices to the outpouring of protest that’s been manifest in the UK since yesterday’s prorogation announcement,” she added.

Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament sparked protests across the UK. A legal challenge to the prorogation has already received more than a million signatures from people opposed to the move.

Johnson says there will still be “ample” time to debate Brexit despite the five-week suspension.