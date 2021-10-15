About 43,000 people ‘given wrong PCR Covid test results' in the UK

AN ESTIMATED 43,000 people may have been given wrong negative PCR Covid test results, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a lateral flow.

A negative PCR means people will not have needed to isolate and could potentially have spread the infection to many other people.

The errors relate to test results given to people between September 8 and October 12, mainly in the South West of England, but with some cases in the South East and Wales.

There are no technical issues with test kits themselves and people should continue to test as normal, UKHSA said.

It said a full investigation is being carried out into why and how incorrect results were given.

Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of UKHSA, told the BBC it was likely only a few thousand of the 43,000 affected were still infectious.

She added that it was “not clear yet” what went wrong in the private laboratory, adding that it was “accredited to all of the appropriate standards”.