Saturday 9 May, 2020
UK 'to introduce two-week quarantine' for all those arriving from abroad - except from Ireland

This will apply to British citizens returning to the UK, but won’t apply to those travelling from Ireland.

By AFP Saturday 9 May 2020, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 14,764 Views 40 Comments
Heathrow is to begin temperature screening of passengers, several weeks after the measure was deployed by many other major airports around the world.
Image: PA
THE UK PLANS to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for most international arrivals, reports said today, despite growing pressure on the government to relax virus lockdown measures.

It comes as the UK, which has the world’s second highest coronavirus death toll after the US, cautiously charts a way forward after imposing strict stay-at-home orders in late March.

According to reports, this won’t include people travelling from Ireland. All other people coming into Britain by air, sea and rail will be required to self-isolate for a fortnight, The Times reported.

It also includes British citizens travelling back from abroad, but doesn’t include the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

The newspaper said the new rule would be enforced by spot-checks on the address given by travellers, with possible penalties including fines of up to £1,000 (or €1,100) or deportation.

It said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would announce the measures during his speech to be given at 7pm tomorrow on changes to Covid-19 restrictions from Monday.

The BBC reported that the two-week quarantine restriction was set to be brought in at the end of May, citing government sources and aviation industry body Airlines UK. The Times reported that it would be brought in early June.

Ahead of Johnson’s televised address later this weekend, the government has warned not to expect any major changes to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The devolved government in Wales has unveiled plans to re-open garden centres and libraries, but said the wider lockdown would remain for another three weeks.

More than 31,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

