This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than 30,000 people have now died from Covid-19 in the UK

The UK has the highest death toll in Europe, and the second highest globally behind the US.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 6 May 2020, 5:29 PM
9 minutes ago 1,441 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092862
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons today.
Image: PA Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons today.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons today.
Image: PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from Covid-19 in the UK has surpassed 30,000 people.

According to the latest figures, 30,076 people have died from the virus in the UK to date.

The figure, which includes deaths in all settings, is correct as of 4pm yesterday.

It represents the highest death toll from Covid-19 in Europe, and the second highest globally behind the US where more than 71,000 people have died.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned against comparing the UK’s death toll internationally.

Answering his first Prime Minister’s Questions since he recovering from the virus, Johnson said that international comparisons aren’t helpful.

“At this stage I don’t think that … the data is yet there to draw the conclusions that we want.

“We took the decisions that we did to save lives and to protect our NHS,” he added, and said it’s possible they could have taken different decisions.

Johnson also said the UK will have a testing capacity of 200,000 tests a day by the end of May, and that lockdown measures could start being eased from Monday.

Easing lockdown restrictions

Johnson will set out plans for easing the lockdown in a speech on Sunday, with some measures possibly being introduced the following day.

“We have to be sure the data is going to support our ability to do this,” Johnson said.

Related Read

06.05.20 EU co-ordination poor and member states 'did their own thing' at start of pandemic, says Taoiseach

“That data is coming in continuously over the next few days. We want, if we possibly can, to get going with some of these measures on Monday.

“It would be a good thing if the people had an idea of what’s coming the following day, that’s why I think Sunday – the weekend – is the best time to do it.”

Downing Street stressed that “it is not going to be a case of flicking a switch” to lift all measures at once, instead “people will have to prepare for a different type of normal”.

Johnson faced new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons for the first time and was accused of being too slow to respond to the outbreak.

Starmer said problems with personal protective equipment (PPE) supply are “going to get even more acute if and when the government ask people to return to work” as more people will need masks and other protective kit to do their jobs.

Contains reporting from PA

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie