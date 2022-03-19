25 mins ago

It will take years to defuse unexploded Russian mines even after the invasion ends, according to Ukraine’s interior minister.

Minister Denys Monastyrsky told the Associated Press that Ukraine will need assistance to defuse the Russian mines in a process that “will take years, not months”.

“A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine, and a large part haven’t exploded. They remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,” Monastyrsky said.

In addition, Ukrainian troops have planted land mines at bridges, airports and other key locations to prevent Russian forces from using the infrastructure in their assault.