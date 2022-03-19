Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are the major developments on the 24th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 24th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It will take years to defuse unexploded Russian mines even after the invasion ends, according to Ukraine’s interior minister.
Minister Denys Monastyrsky told the Associated Press that Ukraine will need assistance to defuse the Russian mines in a process that “will take years, not months”.
“A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine, and a large part haven’t exploded. They remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,” Monastyrsky said.
In addition, Ukrainian troops have planted land mines at bridges, airports and other key locations to prevent Russian forces from using the infrastructure in their assault.
Ukraine’s latest assessment of Russia’s losses suggests that 200 more troops, two planes, three helicopters, and 16 tanks have been hit since yesterday.
For the first time, Russia has admitted to using advanced hypersonic missiles in combat.
Its defence ministry has stated that it used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine.
“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region”, the defence ministry said.
The Kinzhal missile was one of several weapons that Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled in a state-of-the-nation address in 2018.
Good morning all, Lauren Boland here. It’s been three and a half weeks since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here today – let’s start with a quick look at the current situation:
Additional reporting by Press Association and AFP
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
