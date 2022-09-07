Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
Advertisement

UN says there's 'credible' accusations Ukrainian children have been forcibly moved to Russia

A Security Council meeting heard Ukrainians in occupied territories are put through systematic security checks that have involved “numerous” human rights violations.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 11:03 PM
36 minutes ago 1,926 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5860530
Ukrainians judged as close to the Ukraine government have reportedly been sent to Russian penal colonies. File photo.
Image: MARKIIAN LYSEIKO
Ukrainians judged as close to the Ukraine government have reportedly been sent to Russian penal colonies. File photo.
Ukrainians judged as close to the Ukraine government have reportedly been sent to Russian penal colonies. File photo.
Image: MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

THE UNITED NATIONS said today there are credible accusations that Moscow’s forces have removed children from Ukraine to Russia for adoption as part of larger-scale forced relocations and deportations.

“There have been credible allegations of forced transfers of unaccompanied children to Russian occupied territory, or to the Russian Federation itself,” Ilze Brands Kehris, the assistant UN secretary-general for human rights, told the Security Council.

“We are concerned that the Russian authorities have adopted a simplified procedure to grant Russian citizenship to children without parental care, and that these children would be eligible for adoption by Russian families,” she said.

Brands Kehris told a Security Council meeting on Ukraine that Russian forces are also running a “filtration” operation in which Ukrainians in occupied territories are put through systematic security checks that have involved “numerous” human rights violations.

“In cases that our office has documented, during ‘filtration,’ Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups have subjected persons to body searches, sometimes involving forced nudity, and detailed interrogations about the personal background, family ties, political views and allegiances of the individual concerned,” she said.

The filtration procedures involved probing people’s mobile devices, obtaining personal identity data, and taking pictures and fingerprints, she said.

Some Ukrainians judged as close to the Ukraine government or military have been tortured and forcibly removed and sent to Russian penal colonies and other detention centers, she said.

“We are particularly concerned that women and girls are at risk of sexual abuse during ‘filtration’ procedures,” she said.

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya rebuffed the allegations, calling them “unfounded” and saying the Ukrainians were fleeing their country “to save themselves from the criminal regime,” Moscow’s reference to the Kyiv government.

He said what was labelled “filtration” was simply registering people coming to Russia.

“As far as we can judge similar procedures are applied in Poland and other countries of the European Union against Ukrainian refugees,” he told the Security Council.

Earlier the US State Department said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office is directly managing the filtration program and the forced relocation of thousands of Ukrainians into Russia.

“Russia has systematically used the practice of forced deportations previously, and the fear and misery it evokes for people forced to live under the Kremlin’s control are hard to overstate,” said State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel.

“We assess that the Kremlin use filtration operations as crucial to their efforts annex areas of Ukraine under their control.”

© – AFP, 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie