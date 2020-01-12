This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 12 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stormont return creates 'beachhead' to move towards united Ireland, says new SF minister

Declan Kearney says there is a landmark opportunity to ‘advance the debate on constitutional change’.

By Press Association Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 5:35 PM
8 minutes ago 403 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4963061
Declan Kearney (centre) is a junior minister in the executive.
Image: PA Images
Declan Kearney (centre) is a junior minister in the executive.
Declan Kearney (centre) is a junior minister in the executive.
Image: PA Images

A DEAL TO restore Stormont power-sharing has created a “beachhead” to advance the debate toward a united Ireland, a Sinn Féin minister has said.

Declan Kearney, a newly appointed junior minister in the executive, said the institutions would work as an “engine” for moving to constitutional change.

But the DUP has insisted it will not tolerate any moves toward reunification and has characterised the deal as good for Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

Mr Kearney, Sinn Féin’s national chairman, said he was confident a return to power-sharing would create the circumstances to deliver Irish unity. 

He told RTE’s The Week In Politics: “I see it as an opportunity now to not only ensure that these institutions work in the interests of all sections of society and firmly on the basis of rights, equality and integrity but we have now got a landmark opportunity, a beachhead with which to advance the debate on constitutional change in the island and to take this as an engine for moving forward towards Irish unity and I am very confident that we have the circumstances to achieve that.”

DUP economy minister Diane Dodds disagreed with Kearney’s interpretation and insisted people were more interested in bread and butter issues.

“Arlene Foster (DUP First Minister) said yesterday in her speech that she will probably never agree with (Sinn Féin deputy First Minister) Michelle O’Neill’s interpretation of the past and we will certainly not agree with any moves toward a united Ireland,” she told the same programm.

“But what people in Northern Ireland are demanding, no matter what tradition they come from, is that we actually work together to deliver on their priorities.

“And their priorities are education, they are health, they are growing the economy, they are providing jobs, they are providing training and that is the most important thing to people in Northern Ireland.”

Power-sharing returned to Northern Ireland after the DUP and Sinn Fein, the region’s two largest parties, agreed to re-enter a mandatory coalition ministerial executive.

Related Reads

26.11.19 Leo Varadkar 'certainly' would not rule out a Citizens' Assembly on a United Ireland
11.09.19 51% of people in Northern Ireland support Irish unification, new poll finds

Ministers were appointed on yesterday as Assembly business resumed at Parliament Buildings.

All five of the main parties have entered the executive after endorsing a deal, tabled by the UK and Irish governments, that offered compromise resolutions to a range of long-standing disputes on issues such as the Irish language.

The “New Decade, New Approach” deal is accompanied by what the UK government has promised will be a major investment package.

Government funding is set to help tackle a host of acute problems facing a public sector that has been floundering amid the governance vacuum.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie