Tánaiste condemns Russian nuclear threats at UN conference

LAST UPDATE | 51 minutes ago
THE TÁNAISTE WILL today address two UN conferences on the rollback of progress on the rights of women, LGBTI+ rights and condemn Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons.
Micheál Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, is representing Ireland at the the fifty-second session of the UN Human Rights Council and the 2023 Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.
Foreign Ministers from across the globe will travel to Geneva to discuss human rights and disarmament.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has said the Tánaiste will address both bodies today and in his address to the Human Rights Council will reaffirm Ireland’s longstanding commitment to human rights.
He is also set to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the impact of conflict on human rights globally.
The Tánaiste will also highlight the essential role that disarmament and non-proliferation play in international peace and security.
In his address Martin will raise the suspension by Russia of its implementation of a key nuclear disarmament agreement known as New START.
The treaty contains measures that would reduce deployed strategic nuclear arsenals.
“We meet at a time of crisis. Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has resulted in appalling violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.
“Russia’s war of aggression must stop immediately. Not only is it an assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, it is an assault on the rules-based international order and multilateralism itself.
“Ireland unequivocally condemns Russia’s nuclear threats. Any use of nuclear weapons would result in devastating humanitarian consequences that would have a global impact,” the Minister said.
The meetings the Irish delegates will attend will last for several weeks.
The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.
Ireland is currently an Observer and it will discuss a broad set of topics centred around human rights issues as well as country situations that require its attention. It meets at the UN Office at Geneva.
In regard to the Conference on Disarmament has 65 members and is the single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum of the international community.
Martin criticised the refusal of the conference to include a number of UN countries in the conference.
“Ireland is deeply concerned that a number of UN Member States are being prevented from participating in the work of this conference as observers. This is a politically-motivated challenge to multilateralism and it must be resolved immediately.
“Ireland strongly values the contribution of international organisations and non-governmental organisations to the debate on disarmament. We need to find a means of facilitating their meaningful engagement in our work,” he said.
While in Geneva, the Tánaiste will also meet with heads of key international organisations based in Geneva.
These include the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Director-General of the International Organisation for Migration and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Respect
This morning United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said respect for human rights has gone into reverse.
Pointing to the war raging in Ukraine, and threats to rights from soaring poverty, hunger and climate disasters, Antonio Guterres said the declaration was “under assault from all sides.”
“Some governments chip away at it. Others use a wrecking ball,” he told the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s main annual session, describing the disregard and disdain seen for human rights around the world as “a wake-up call”.
He said the “Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most massive violations of human rights” being witnessed in the world today.
“It has unleashed widespread death, destruction and displacement,” he said.
While the past century has seen astounding progress in human rights and human development, Guterres warned that now, “instead of continuing this progress, we have gone into reverse.”
Russia’s war in Ukraine loomed large over the meeting, due to last a record six weeks, with calls for unity in condemning Moscow and extending a probe into war crimes in the conflict.
The session comes just days after the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.
Following the speeches by the UN top brass, nearly 150 ministers and heads of state and government are due to speak, virtually or in person, during the first four days of the session.
Among them will be the foreign ministers of the United States, China, Ukraine and Iran.
Possible walkout
Moscow will send Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to address the council in person on Thursday.
Despite calls from NGOs, observers said it was unlikely there would be a walkout like the one many diplomats took part in when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s video played in the council last year.
Several diplomats suggested that other measures might be taken to convey their disapproval.
“We believe that Russia does not deserve to sit in the room,” Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko told reporters. “We will act accordingly.”
There is no shortage of other pressing human rights issues for the council to address, with the situations in Iran, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria and Israel on the agenda.
A long line of resolutions will be voted on during the last few days of the session, which is due to wrap up on April 4.
War crimes probe
One key resolution will be on extending a high-level investigation into crimes committed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.
The so-called Commission of Inquiry, which has already determined that Russia is committing war crimes on a “massive scale” in Ukraine, is due to present a comprehensive report to the council in late March.
The commission must “continue its important work, which is of paramount importance for the principles of accountability and justice”, Filipenko told reporters last week.
She said her country was pushing for not only extending but also strengthening the commission’s mandate, insisting the “many developments” over the past year “should be reflected”.
There is concern, however, that strengthening the text further could cost it votes in the 47-member council, diminishing the sense that the UN’s top rights body stands united in its opposition to Russia’s actions.
Last year, 32 council members voted to create the commission, with only Russia itself and Eritrea voting against, with 13 countries abstaining.
With additional reporting from AFP.
