This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watchdog to review use of term 'unlimited' in phone plan advertising

The ASAI said new guidelines will help to ensure certain marketing terms are not misleading to consumers.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 1:47 PM
24 minutes ago 1,188 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4774627
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE ADVERTISING STANDARDS Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has introduced new guidelines on the advertising of mobile phone and broadband services and will conduct a review of the term ‘unlimited’.

The ASAI said its new guidelines will help to ensure certain marketing terms used by telecommunications operators “convey clear meanings that are not misleading to consumers”.

The guidelines outline the general legal requirements that telecom operators must follow when using marketing terms for mobile phone and broadband services. They also provide guidance for the telecoms industry on specific marketing terms such as ‘coverage and availability’, ‘speed claims’ and ‘fibre’.

The watchdog said a comprehensive review of the circumstances in which words such as ‘unlimited’ are used will now be undertaken.

“Consumers have a right to be confident that the telecommunications ads that they see or hear are accurate and truthful,” said Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI today.

Marketing terms, by their design, are there to attract consumers to buy certain products and are an essential part of business development in the telecoms industry.

“However, there is the potential to mislead when marketing terms are used incorrectly. To ensure that the code will remain, at all times, credible and relevant, the ASAI regularly reviews and appraises the code, taking account of evolving commercial and societal trends.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie