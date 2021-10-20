#Open journalism No news is bad news

Teen to go on trial for murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj

Ms Tserendorj died at the Mater Hospital two weeks after she was stabbed at the CHQ.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 1:14 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY accused of the murder of a mother-of-two who was stabbed on her walk home from work will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court next year.

The boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, appeared at a brief hearing in the Central Criminal Court this morning charged with the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj on 20 January 2021.

Ms Tserendorj, a Mongolian national who lived in Dublin for a number of years, died at the Mater Hospital two weeks after she was stabbed at the CHQ building on Custom House Quay in Dublin.

She had been on her way home from work at 9.30pm when the stabbing occurred.

The accused also faces charges of possession of a knife and robbery arising out of the same incident.

Justice Paul McDermott said he wanted to ensure that the trial is conducted in an appropriate way considering the accused is a child.

He said he is also anxious that the case be dealt with quickly and asked for progress update from lawyers involved in the trial on 17 January.

