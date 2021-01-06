#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Wednesday 6 January 2021
Advertisement

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters storm building

The building has gone into lockdown, with politicians inside, as violent clashes broke out between supporters of Trump and police.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 8:11 PM
29 minutes ago 20,076 Views 58 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5318039

Updated 4 minutes ago

SUPPORTERS OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump have broken down security barricades and entered the US Capitol building.

Capitol Police sent orders for Congressional staff to leave the Cannon building and other large offices after Trump called on his followers to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory inside the legislature.

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police,” said Representative Nancy Mace in a tweet.

“This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today,” she wrote.

The building has gone into lockdown, with politicians inside, as violent clashes broke out between supporters of Trump and police. 

Protesters stormed the building in the last half an hour. There have been reports of gunshots and tear gas being used in the last few minutes. 

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as politicians were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden’s victory.

Due to an “external security threat,” no-one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Skirmishes began earlier outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks before protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The protests came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (58)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie