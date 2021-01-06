US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters storm building

SUPPORTERS OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump have broken down security barricades and entered the US Capitol building.

Capitol Police sent orders for Congressional staff to leave the Cannon building and other large offices after Trump called on his followers to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory inside the legislature.

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police,” said Representative Nancy Mace in a tweet.

“This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today,” she wrote.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The building has gone into lockdown, with politicians inside, as violent clashes broke out between supporters of Trump and police.

Protesters stormed the building in the last half an hour. There have been reports of gunshots and tear gas being used in the last few minutes.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as politicians were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden’s victory.

Due to an “external security threat,” no-one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

Skirmishes began earlier outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks before protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The protests came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.