Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Staying up for the US debate? Follow our liveblog for all the latest action and analysis

We’ll be liveblogging the latest as Donald Trump and Joe Biden square off in Cleveland.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 8:00 PM
44 minutes ago 4,764 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5217629
Who will come out on top during the debate? Biden or Trump?
Image: Evan Vucci/PA
Image: Evan Vucci/PA

TONIGHT WILL SEE Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden face off against US President Donald Trump in Cleveland in a highly-anticipated debate. 

The disruption caused by the pandemic has meant that on-the-ground campaigning has largely ceased, meaning this is really the first opportunity a large-scale audience will have to see the two candidates in action. 

And remember – tens of millions of American watch these debates. And while many Americans might already have made up their minds, or indeed voted already, both campaign teams will be hoping that their candidate can sway any undecided voters. 

For many watching – not just in the US but around the world – the stakes couldn’t be higher. After four years of divisive politics, social unrest and large-scale protests at discrimination and violence against black people, many see the election as a defining moment in the future of the US. 

We can predict some things about how the night will go. Trump will be combative and pugilistic, stressing his achievements and attacking Biden’s weak points. In contrast, his opponent will try to avoid any unforced errors, while also – or so he’s promised – fact-checking Trump

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for surprises. The next few hours of debate are important in offering us a glimpse of each candidate – and possibly a vision of what the next few weeks will hold. 

election-2020-debate The stage is set for tonight's debate. Source: Patrick Semansky/PA

If you’re planning to stay up late to watch, join us here at TheJournal.ie. My colleague Sean Murray will be bringing you all the latest action and analysis (and hopefully some light relief) as Biden and Trump square off. 

It all kicks off from 2am Irish time and will be hosted by Fox News host Chris Wallace, with the debate made up of six fifteen minute sections on various topics. 

Sean will take you through the major talking points, from the economy and the handling of the pandemic to the major curveball of the election campaign – the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. 

Make a pot of coffee, keep your phone handy and join us here for the first debate of the US Presidential Election later this evening.  

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

