Dublin: 7°C Thursday 5 November 2020
US Election: Here are the main points to know this morning

Joe Biden now has 264 electoral college votes – just six shy of the presidency.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 7:37 AM
53 minutes ago 19,627 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5255861
Supporters of Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, Arizona.
Image: Matt York
Supporters of Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, Arizona.
Supporters of Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, Arizona.
Image: Matt York

AFTER A GRUELLING 24 hours it looks there may soon be a result in the US presidential election as counting continues this morning. 

Joe Biden, who last night said he believes he will win and become the 46th President of the United States, has 264 electoral college votes and needs to secure one of Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina or Pennsylvania to reach the magic number of 270. 

Trump, who yesterday claimed fraud, has begun legal action in three of those states to either stop counting or insist his team are given greater access to scrutinise the process. The president needs to win all four of the these states to win a second term but his path to victory has increasingly narrowed. 

Here’s a rundown of the key things to know from the results so far:

  • Biden has said he believes he will win and become the 46th President of the United States of America. 
  • Biden took the states of Michigan and Wisconsin yesterday evening.
  • Counting in Georgia, which carries 16 electoral college votes, is 95% complete with Trump holding a lead of 23,000 votes. 
  • Trump is so far projected to win 23 states, including Texas, Ohio and Florida, having outperformed pollsters’ predictions.
  • Trump’s campaign said it will request a recount in Wisconsin after Biden won the state by less than 1% of the vote. It also looked to stop the count in Michigan. 
  • Overall turnout at the election is projected to be the highest in 120 years at 66.9%.
  • Dozens of Trump supporters began protesting outside a vote-tallying centre Detroit last night chanting “stop the count”. 
  • Here are the state result projections at the moment.
  • Trump said in the early hours of yesterday morning he will go to the Supreme Court with his team launching several legal bids to stop counting later that day. 
  • We will be updating our liveblog here with all the latest as it happens. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

