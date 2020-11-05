#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 5 November 2020
COUNTING IS CONTINUING across the pond this morning, but it looks like there may be a result soon in the US Presidential Election. 

After securing victories in Wisconsin and Michigan, Democrat Joe Biden has 264 electoral college votes and needs to secure one of Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina or his home state Pennsylvania to reach the necessary 270 to claim the country’s top position.

Trump, however, must win all four states, and has begun legal action in three of them to either stop the counting of votes or insist his team be provided greater access to scrutinise the process.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest throughout the morning.

Good morning! Hayley Halpin here to kick things off – welcome to our coverage. 

You can send me articles, videos, tweets or anything else that’s election-related by email at hayley@thejournal.ie, or on Twitter at @HayleyHalpin1.

