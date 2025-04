IRISH JOURNALIST DONIE O’Sullivan will examine the rise of violent extremism in the US in a new documentary, which is set to air this weekend.

The documentary, titled MisinfoNation, is part of a series on CNN by the Kerry man, which labels itself as a “deep dive into the surge of misinformation” happening on Americans’ social media feeds.

“What we’re hoping to do in this episode is show how mainsteam so much extremism has become, and just how easily many of us are becoming radicalised,” O’Sullivan said of the show.

“From the pardoning of January 6 rioters to the celebrating of the murder of a healthcare CEO, how Americans are talking about violence is changing,” O Sullivan said.

“In this episode we look at how the media we are consuming is radicalising us.”

In the new documentary, O’Sullivan will travel across the US meeting far-right extremists, talking to pardoned January 6 rioters, and encountering radicalised Americans who justify the fatal shooting of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Ivan Raiklin, a far-right election denier and anti-vaxxer who calls himself the Trump administration’s ‘secretary of retribution’, spoke out against O’Sullivan ahead of the release of the documentary, labelling him a “foreign threat actor”.

Raiklin is set to appear in the documentary.

In a post on X this morning, Raiklin rallied against both CNN and “Donnie Dis-InfO’Sullivan”.

Advertisement

“O’Sullivan appears to be a foreign threat actor trying to provide cover for violent domestic terrorists through the disinfo purveyor he works for, Criminal News Network (CNN),” the extremist said.

In the documentary clip shared by O’Sullivan, Raiklin can be seen advocating for a number of Trump’s major political rivals, namely Nancy Pelosi, to be charged with treason.

He added that she should be given the death penalty.

“I would like to see at the end of due process, lawful, capital punishment,” Raiklin told O’Sullivan.

Raiklin has developed a “deep state target list” that includes more than 300 lawmakers, members of the media, people in law enforcement (including the FBI and US Capitol Police), and their families.

He suggests a livestreamed arrest of those on his target list and their imprisonment for alleged crimes. Those on his list include a number of Republican figures, such as US senator Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I’m not sure yet if you are or are not on the Deep State target list because I haven’t consumed all of the information you have put forth to determine what your status should be,” Raiklin can be seen telling O’Sullivan.

He then appears confrontational with the Kerry man, adding: “As we ruin you. Just like you ruined us. An eye for an eye – look up Leviticus, as a Christian man.”

In the documentary, O’Sullivan will also speak with a number of other far-right activists, including a Texas man who helps people to 3D prints guns, and a UFC fighter-turned-podcaster who platforms white supremacists.

The documentary will air on CNN on Monday morning at 1am Irish time.